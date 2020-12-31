Shahid Kapoor likely to start shooting for his debut web-show in January

By: Mohnish Singh







Over the past few years, we have seen several prominent names from Bollywood plunging into the digital world and headlining high-profile web-shows for leading streaming media players in the market. The latest A-list star to join the bandwagon is Shahid Kapoor, according to reports.

If the news is to be believed, Kapoor has collaborated with the filmmaker duo Raj and DK for his digital debut, titled Gavar. The actor is reportedly gearing up to commence the first shooting schedule of his debut series in January. An entertainment portal reveals that the shoot will take a total of six months to complete. “The makers have included several beach sequences, making the two cities ideal for filming. The unit is finalising the leading lady,” the portal quotes a source as saying.

In addition to his debut web series, Shahid Kapoor has some high-profile films lined up for release in 2021 and 2022. The actor, who was last seen in T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios’ blockbuster Kabir Singh (2019), has just wrapped up his next Jersey. The film, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur is an official remake of the superhit Telugu sports drama of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original, has helmed the remake as well.







Buzz also has it that the superstar is set to headline Dharma Productions’ Yoddha. Rumours had it recently that he had walked out of the project due to creative differences with the makers. But if fresh reports are anything to go by, Kapoor is indeed doing the Shashank Khaitan actioner, co-starring Disha Patani. An official announcement is awaited though.

