Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur to resume the shooting of Jersey in October

After the super success of Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in one more remake. The actor will be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey.

The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and the shooting of the film was stalled due to the pandemic. However, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shahid and Mrunal are all set to be back on the sets of Jersey in October.

A source close to the development told the tabloid, “We will kick off with a 15-day outdoor schedule in Dehradun and Chandigarh. We won’t be shooting any cricketing portions, just some dramatic and emotional scenes between Mrunal Thakur and Shahid.”

View this post on Instagram #Jersey sets. #imissyou A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on May 10, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

After this schedule, there will be one more schedule that will focus on shooting the cricket sequences. The source said, “Shahid has already started brushing up his cricketing skills with his coach, but extensive training will begin only once the rains subside, towards October-end. The plan is to wrap up the film by December and target a 2021 release. The post-production work has been going on through the lockdown, with teams working remotely from their homes.”

Jersey remake is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who had also helmed the Telugu movie. The film also stars Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role.