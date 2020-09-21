Shaheer Sheikh confirms Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke ending prematurely

On Friday, we informed our readers that Star Plus was gearing up to pull the plug on their popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as it registered a sharp decline in TRPs over the past few months.

Now, the development has been confirmed by none other than Shaheer Sheikh who plays the male lead on the show opposite actress Rhea Sharma. Talking about the show bidding adieu to the audience, the actor told a publication, “It is a good show and I am happy with the kind of response we have got for this show.”

He went on to add, “We somewhere knew that the show will go off air as the ratings were not great, but it will happen so soon, did not expect that. I am someone who is happy with shows working for a year and Yeh Rishtey… worked for more than a year. I am satisfied. It was great working with the team.”

Produced by Rajan Shahi of Director’s Kut Production, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was a spin-off of Star Plus’ long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Apart from Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, the spin-off also featured Kaveri Priyam and Avinash Mishra in important roles.

Though there is no official confirmation, we hear that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be replaced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ keenly-awaited Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 2 in the month of October.

Shaheer Sheikh, who is one of the most sought-after actors on Indian television, has never taken a long break from acting. So, it will be interesting to see what he picks up next. Keep visiting this space for more updates.