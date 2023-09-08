Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ emerges as Bollywood’s biggest opener

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in important roles.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Jawan finally hit cinemas yesterday, September 7, 2023. And as expected, it set the box office on fire.

According to reports, Jawan has emerged as Bollywood’s biggest opener by pocketing a whopping £6.5 million on Day 1, beating Khan’s previous film Pathaan by a good margin.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first day collection of the film on X. He wrote, “Jawan is sensational…Creates history…Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, Shatters all previous records… Biggest opener [Hindi films] in India. Day 1 biz…Jawan: ₹65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than Pathaan]”

The film has collected around £15 million worldwide.

By earning £6.5 million on its first day, Jawan has surpassed Pathaan in terms of opening day collection. Earlier this year, Pathaan set a new record by collecting £5.7 million on its first day and earning £7 million on its second day two.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Deepika Padukone is also seen in a cameo appearance.

