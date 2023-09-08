Website Logo
  • Friday, September 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ emerges as Bollywood’s biggest opener

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in important roles.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Jawan finally hit cinemas yesterday, September 7, 2023. And as expected, it set the box office on fire.

According to reports, Jawan has emerged as Bollywood’s biggest opener by pocketing a whopping £6.5 million on Day 1, beating Khan’s previous film Pathaan by a good margin.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first day collection of the film on X. He wrote, “Jawan is sensational…Creates history…Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, Shatters all previous records… Biggest opener [Hindi films] in India. Day 1 biz…Jawan: ₹65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than Pathaan]”

The film has collected around £15 million worldwide.

By earning £6.5 million on its first day, Jawan has surpassed Pathaan in terms of opening day collection. Earlier this year, Pathaan set a new record by collecting £5.7 million on its first day and earning £7 million on its second day two.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in important roles.

Deepika Padukone is also seen in a cameo appearance.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana praises SRK for ‘Jawan’: Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle at 90: I faced difficulties but when I look back, it all looks…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to fans: Love you for loving ‘Jawan’
Entertainment
“Always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work”: Ayushmann Khurrana
Entertainment
Karan Johar heads to Toronto for TIFF 2023
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap-starrer ‘Haddi’ premieres on ZEE5 Global
Entertainment
SRK’s ‘Jawan’ gets off to rumbustious start with drumbeats and dances
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs extend wishes on Janmashtami
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt’s ED-a-Mamma joins hands with Reliance Retail Ventures
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on Oct 6
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu gives shout-out to ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan reacts
Entertainment
Parineeti misses co-stars Sushant Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ clocks decade
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW