Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later this month

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will begin filming Atlee Kumar’s next directorial later this month. The filmmaker has reportedly planned to shoot the first schedule of the untitled film in Mumbai.

Before the high-profile project goes before cameras, the team is reportedly planning to officially announce the film on August 15 with a special teaser. Buzz has it that popular South Indian actress Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Khan. The Raees (2017) actor plays a dual role in the film, as per reports.

A popular Indian daily reports that Atlee Kumar had earlier conducted a preliminary photoshoot with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, and both have completed their test look for the film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is presently busy with his much-awaited film Pathan. Produced by Aditya Chopra under his production house Yash Raj Films, the action thriller is being directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Superstar Salman Khan will also appear in a special cameo in the film. Pathan is expected to arrive in theatres next year in 2022.

In addition to Pathan and Atlee Kumar’s next, Shah Rukh Khan is also doing Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial. The film is expected to begin production in 2022. However, none of the above-mentioned projects has been officially announced by their respective producers.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in his home production Zero (2018). Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film received a tepid response from audiences and critics alike. Also featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Zero was declared a box office failure. Khan will be making his return to the silver screen with Pathan.

