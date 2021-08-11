Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later this month

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will begin filming Atlee Kumar’s next directorial later this month. The filmmaker has reportedly planned to shoot the first schedule of the untitled film in Mumbai.

Before the high-profile project goes before cameras, the team is reportedly planning to officially announce the film on August 15 with a special teaser. Buzz has it that popular South Indian actress Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Khan. The Raees (2017) actor plays a dual role in the film, as per reports.

A popular Indian daily reports that Atlee Kumar had earlier conducted a preliminary photoshoot with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, and both have completed their test look for the film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is presently busy with his much-awaited film Pathan. Produced by Aditya Chopra under his production house Yash Raj Films, the action thriller is being directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Superstar Salman Khan will also appear in a special cameo in the film. Pathan is expected to arrive in theatres next year in 2022.

In addition to Pathan and Atlee Kumar’s next, Shah Rukh Khan is also doing Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial. The film is expected to begin production in 2022. However, none of the above-mentioned projects has been officially announced by their respective producers.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in his home production Zero (2018). Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film received a tepid response from audiences and critics alike. Also featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Zero was declared a box office failure. Khan will be making his return to the silver screen with Pathan.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Gurinder Chadha to helm a Bollywood-inspired animated musical
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati
Entertainment
Nikkhil Advani: It’s a disservice to content by making it for a particular audience and…
Entertainment
Amit Kumar to make biopic on Kishore Kumar
E-GUIDE
How to get started on your book
E-GUIDE
Fiercely feminist fantasy adventure is wonderful
Entertainment
Exclusive! Nikitin Dheer: Shershaah is a very special film; it’s the first time…
E-GUIDE
Independent India’s first female detective is a delight
E-GUIDE
Talented teen Ridi aims for the Top
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed-led fellowship to support Muslim directors and writers
E-GUIDE
Bollywood falls out of favour with film fans
Big Interview
Splendid salute to a heroic soldier
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later…
Gurinder Chadha to helm a Bollywood-inspired animated musical
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming the latest season of Kaun Banega…
Nikkhil Advani: It’s a disservice to content by making it…
Amit Kumar to make biopic on Kishore Kumar
Neeraj Chopra eyes world title after Olympics gold