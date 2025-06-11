Is Shah Rukh Khan planning a £28.5 million pan-India blockbuster with Sukumar, the director of 'Pushpa'?

Rumours are swirling that Shah Rukh Khan may soon headline India’s most expensive film yet, with a whopping £28.5 million (₹300 crore) offer reportedly on the table. The production house behind the buzz? Mythri Movie Makers, the banner that backed Pushpa and Rangasthalam. If true, this would be SRK’s biggest payday ever.

A historic pay packet or just industry chatter?

Multiple outlets suggest that Mythri is in talks with SRK for a £28.5 million (₹300 crore) deal, a figure unprecedented in Indian cinema. The film is also said to be directed by Sukumar, whose skill in bringing together commercial appeal with deep storytelling made Pushpa a national sensation.

Early reports estimate the film’s overall budget could touch £95 million (₹1,000 crore), factoring in Khan’s fee, large-scale production elements, and a full-blown pan-India marketing campaign. If accurate, this would make it the most expensive Indian film ever made, surpassing RRR, Ramayana, and Adipurush in terms of scale and ambition.

But there’s a twist: according to sources, no meeting has yet taken place between Shah Rukh and Mythri. Sources close to the actor claim he is entirely focused on King, his upcoming action film with daughter Suhana Khan and director Siddharth Anand. As per this report, SRK will only start exploring new projects towards the end of 2025.

Sukumar’s direction, Mythri’s ambition, but what’s next for SRK?

If the project with Mythri Movie Makers does move forward, it could redefine how pan-India films are conceived, taking advantage of Bollywood’s reach with South India’s storytelling prowess. Sukumar’s directorial vision paired with SRK’s stardom might be the crossover moment Indian cinema has long awaited.

However, it’s important to note that nothing has been officially announced. The speculation may be premature, especially since SRK is currently tied up with King, expected to start production in early 2026. Until he wraps that, other projects remain on hold.

For now, fans are watching closely. Whether or not this massive collaboration materialises, the very idea that Indian cinema is inching toward £95 million (₹1,000 crore) productions, with actors commanding £28.5 million (₹300 crore) fees, is itself proof that the stakes have never been higher.