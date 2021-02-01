Shah Rukh Khan reconsidering headlining Bhansali’s Inshallah?

By: Mohnish Singh







Inshallah was an ambitious project for celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which he announced with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in leads. The romantic drama was set to get off the ground in 2019, but the sudden exit of Khan from it led Bhansali to shelve the film indefinitely.

Towards the end of 2019, rumours surfaced that Shah Rukh Khan, who previously worked with Bhansali on blockbuster Devdas (2002), could replace Salman Khan in the high-profile film. Rumours have started spreading again that the Raees (2017) actor may be re-considering the project.

“It is a beautiful, simple, timeless love story. Sanjay still wants to make it with Alia and a different leading man. But Shah Rukh Khan has already done a film – Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi (2016) — with Alia. So, the novelty of seeing the two generation-challenged superstars exchanging emotions is gone. But who knows! It may be SRK only. The important thing is to make Inshallah exactly the way SLB had envisaged it. And he will,” says a source in the know.







Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is presently busy shooting for his hugely-anticipated film Pathan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller marks his return to the silver screen after Zero (2018). While the movie reunites him with Deepika Padukone after a long gap of seven years, it also stars John Abraham in an important role.

After wrapping up Pathan, Khan is expected to move on to shoot his next with successful filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Said to be based on the issue of immigration, the upcoming film marks the maiden collaboration between both the creative geniuses.

Bhansali, on the other hand, is busy wrapping up his next Gangubai Kathiawadi. The period drama stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role.







