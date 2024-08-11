Shabana Mahmood warns of long-term impact of recent riots

Shabana Mahmood said the days of disorder, which followed online disinformation after the Southport attack, would have lasting consequences.

Shabana Mahmood also praised the swift actions of prosecutors and the judiciary. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

JUSTICE secretary Shabana Mahmood has warned that the impact of recent riots will be felt for a long time, making it harder for the government to rebuild the justice system.

In an article for The Observer, Mahmood said the days of disorder, which followed online disinformation after the Southport attack, would have lasting consequences.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told The Sunday Times that rioters could face up to 10 years in prison, with more serious charges expected to come through the system in the coming days. He emphasised that the charges are not about “exacting revenge” but “delivering justice.”

Mahmood praised the swift actions of prosecutors and the judiciary but said the challenge has been made harder by the system “inherited from the Conservatives,” citing issues like Crown Court backlogs and overcrowded prisons. Following Labour’s election victory in July, Mahmood acknowledged the government’s difficult decision to release some prisoners early to prevent a “total collapse” of the prison system.

The previous Conservative justice secretary, Alex Chalk, had already announced plans in March for early releases, but a more extensive plan was not approved before the election. Mahmood reiterated the importance of dealing with the rioters, stating, “If you stoke fear or take part in violence, the full force of the law will be brought against you. Justice will be done.”

Keir Starmer has postponed a family holiday to continue focusing on the government’s response. He noted that rapid sentencing had acted as a deterrent to further unrest, and police will remain on high alert.

Parkinson indicated that many more people involved in the riots will face charges in the coming days, with more serious offences likely to carry stiffer penalties, reported BBC.

Violent disorder began after a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, leading to riots fuelled by false online rumours.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has urged insurers to swiftly resolve claims made by businesses affected by the unrest.