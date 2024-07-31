Sex offender found guilty after five years on the run

Shahid Hussain, who fled the UK in 2018, was apprehended in Bulgaria in 2023 and extradited to face trial.

Shahid Hussain (Photo: NCA)

By: Pramod Thomas

A man accused of indecently assaulting a 14-year-old girl, who evaded authorities for five years, has been found guilty. Shahid Hussain, who fled the UK in 2018, was apprehended in Bulgaria in 2023 and extradited to face trial.

Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court convicted the 48-year-old of indecent assault after learning he had forced the victim to perform a sex act in 2003. Hussain, formerly residing in Rotherham, remains in custody awaiting sentencing on 16 August.

He is now facing a prison sentence after being apprehended by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and international police.

Hussain was charged in July 2018 as part of Operation Stovewood, an NCA investigation into historical sexual abuse in the area.

The charge came after a victim reported that Hussain, known to her as “Shammy,” began grooming her at a local shopping centre when she was 14. Hussain provided her with gifts, alcohol, and car rides.

One evening, Hussain drove the girl and her friend to a street in Rotherham. He then led her to a dark area and indecently assaulted her after she refused his sexual demands.

After being charged, Hussain was bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in August 2018 but fled before the court date.

The NCA obtained a European Arrest Warrant, and Hussain was finally captured by Bulgarian police in November 2023 as he tried to enter the country from Turkey.

Hussain was extradited to the UK, where he was found guilty of one count of indecent assault by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (30).

NCA senior investigating officer Stuart Cobb expressed relief that Hussain, who evaded capture for five years after assaulting a young girl, has finally faced justice. Cobb highlighted the lasting impact of child sexual abuse and commended the victim’s courage, hoping the conviction offers her some closure.

Martin McRobb, specialist prosecutor for the CPS, added that fleeing the country will not allow offenders to escape justice, praising international cooperation in bringing Hussain to trial. He reiterated the severe consequences of child sexual abuse and the importance of victims coming forward, acknowledging the strength of the victim’s testimony in securing the conviction.

Authorities encourage reporting non-recent child sexual abuse to the police, either by calling 101 or visiting a station, with specially trained officers available to support victims.

The NCA’s Operation Stovewood is the largest investigation of its kind, focusing on abuse allegations in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. To date, more than 1,100 victims have been identified, and 36 people have been convicted, with over 50 active investigations ongoing.