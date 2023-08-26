Seven Instagram dancing accounts worth following

By: Eastern Eye

PERFORMANCE-BASED reels being massively popular online has led towards rising stars from different dance disciplines showing off their skills. The social media stars of all ages, from young children to the elderly, regularly produce eye-catching reels that reach millions around the world. Eastern Eye decided to celebrate some of these dance heroes with a list of seven great Instagram accounts to follow.

@keshavi_chhetri_ official: After appearing in multiple dance reality shows Keshavi Chhetri (right) has found fame online with 1.4 million Instagram followers. She regularly shares her talents with different performances in her reels, ranging from solo pieces to collaborations.

@naina.wa: A German girl named Nina regularly does great Bollywood performances, either alone or with other dancers. Despite not having an Indian background, she adds a real spark to Hindi film songs and shows off body confidence.

@Poojaandaparna: It is twice as nice with semiclassical dance duo Pooja and Aparna. They are perfectly in sync with performances, which range from Indian classical to commercial film songs.

@ravi.bala.sharma: Affectionately known as Dancing Dadi, Mumbai based Ravi Bala Sharma (left) regularly shows that age really is just a number with her fabulous videos. The groovy 64-year-old granny with over 280,000 followers entertains everyone with graceful dance performances and inspires others to do the same.

@Bhangraempire: With over 911,000 followers, the dynamite dance troupe regularly shares reels from their professional performances and dance classes. The result is a series of high energy videos that will make you want to bust some shapes.

@gmgjddance: A daily wage laborer has set up a dance academy in a small village in West Bengal and regularly uploads videos of his students performing dance pieces. Videos featuring the impoverished youngsters (above) have gained them over 1.1 million followers and inspired other children.

@dancersofindia: This fantastic account showcases superb Indian dancers by sharing their work. There is a whole range of reels featuring fantastic talents and their accounts are tagged, making them easy to find