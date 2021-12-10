Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning in negotiations to join Dev Patel on the cast of Chippendales

Dev Patel (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, actors Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning are in talks to join Dev Patel on the cast of the upcoming film based on the male exotic dancing enterprise Chippendales. Craig Gillespie, known for helming Lars and the Real Girl (2007), Fright Night (2011), I, Tonya (2017), and Cruella (2021), is on board to direct the film.

Patel, who was announced to topline the true events-based film in 2017, will play Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who acquires the struggling LA club Destiny II and transforms it into a hotspot.

“Bored with pumping gas in the Mobil station he owned, he found an outlet for his entrepreneurial dreams when he acquired the struggling L.A. rock club Destiny II,” the synopsis reads. “He transformed it with a new name and theme nights that included female mud wrestling and a ‘male exotic dance night for ladies only,’ with the latter catching on.”

The club, which gave a platform to the then famous “Chippendales” theatre group, takes a hit when Banerjee’s co-creator Paul Snider kills Banerjee’s playboy bunny girlfriend Dorothy Stratten, sending the protagonist into a downward spiral of legal battles.

If things fall into place, the project would mark a reunion for Rogen and Gillespie, who just wrapped production on the anticipated Pam and Tommy series for Hulu.

Fanning has been approached to essay the role of Stratten, while Rogen is in consideration to play Nick De Noia, the choreographer who came up with Chippendales routine.

Lauren Blum and Rebecca Angelo are rewriting the script after Craig Williams and Isaac Adamson penned previous drafts. New Regency, Bold Films, and Permut Productions are bankrolling the film.

