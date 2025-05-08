Serena Patel brings laughter, culture and puppy chaos to her new children’s series Pia’s Pet Club

Skip to content
With the release of Pia’s Pet Club: Puppy Problem on 8 May, award-winning author Serena Patel brings young readers a heartwarming new series that combines humour, friendship, and cultural representation. Known for her Anisha, Accidental Detective books, Patel spoke to us about her inspiration, the writing process, and why visibility in children's literature matters.

From PowerPoint slides to pet chaos

The origins of Pia’s Pet Club are rooted in a familiar family negotiation. Patel recalls, “My son was trying to persuade us to get a bigger pet. He made PowerPoint slides, showed us TV programmes, did all his research. Eventually we gave in—and now we have two ragdoll cats.”

That experience inspired Pia, a young girl desperate for a pet of her own. When her parents say no, Pia sets out to prove she’s responsible by helping her friend Hari train his unruly puppy, Luna. Predictably, chaos follows—and so does the idea of forming a pet club.

One of Patel’s favourite scenes to write involved a spectacularly failed attempt to train Luna. “It was really fun to write. The kids think it’ll be easy, but the dog has other ideas,” she laughs.

A heroine with heart and flaws

Pia is Patel’s latest strong-willed lead character. “She doesn’t always get it right, but she’s trying her best,” she says. “She’s flawed and real, just like any child.”

Patel, who grew up in a South Asian household, shares that she never saw herself in books as a child. “I never came across South Asian characters in funny stories. Seeing yourself in a book gives you a sense of belonging—it’s validating,” she explains. Pia’s cultural background is woven naturally into the narrative, from home-cooked meals to family dynamics and familiar words.

A visual world, brought to life

The illustrations in Pia’s Pet Club are by Emma McCann, who has worked with Patel for several years. “Emma’s brilliant. It’s like she has a camera inside my brain,” Patel says. “She adds humour and detail that isn’t even in the text. It’s a real collaboration.”

Set in the communal garden of an apartment block, the book explores the power of community, teamwork, and belonging. Patel describes it as a departure from the mystery genre that defined her previous work. “This one feels more like a warm sitcom—funny, but full of heart.”

The first book took nearly three years to develop, from idea to finished manuscript. “There were moments I doubted myself, but I wanted to make it the best it could be,” she admits.

What's next for Pia?

The series is already expanding. The second book, The Secret Kitten, is due in January 2026, and the third, Guinea Pig Showtime, will follow in July 2026. Readers can expect more mishaps and humour as Pia and her friends take on new pet-related challenges, including a pet talent show.

From page to screen?

With Anisha, Accidental Detective in development for television by BBC Studios Kids & Family—featuring Emmy-winning actress Archie Panjabi as executive producer—it’s no surprise that Patel has considered a screen future for Pia as well.

“It’s the dream,” she says. “The setting, the characters, the themes—they’d all work brilliantly on screen.”

Ahead of the launch, Patel is preparing for a number of school visits and events. “It’s a new series. You never know how it’ll be received,” she says. “But the early feedback has been great.”

For readers young and old, Pia’s Pet Club offers a story of determination, friendship, and cultural pride. “Books are powerful. They stay with us,” Patel says. “And if Pia makes just one child feel seen or brings a smile to their face, then I’ve done my job.”

