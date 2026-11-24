Highlights:

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has restored Senegal as Africa Cup of Nations champions, announcing its ruling on Tuesday 24 November

It overturned the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) March decision to award the final to Morocco 3-0, and reinstated Senegal's 1-0 win after extra time

CAS said the referee's decision to resume or stop the match fell within his "sole authority"

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has pledged to respect the verdict, and Morocco had not responded at the time of writing

Senegal are African champions again, after ten months in which the title changed hands twice.The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Tuesday that the title belongs to Senegal, undoing a CAF decision that had handed the trophy to Morocco after a final in Rabat which Senegal won on the pitch but lost in the courtroom

Senegal's AFCON title: the facts

Question Answer The ruling Senegal reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions Announced Tuesday 24 November 2026, by CAS, in a unanimous verdict The final 18 January 2026, Rabat. Senegal 1-0 Morocco after extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring What CAF did In March, ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match, and recorded a 3-0 win for Morocco What CAS decided The referee had sole authority over stopping or resuming the match, so the forfeiture ruling went too far Hearing Before a three-member panel in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 8 October Reaction Motsepe has said CAF will respect the ruling. Senegal's federation said they were "again and always champions of Africa"

What did the Court of Arbitration for Sport say?

CAS said the decision to resume or stop the match "fell definitively within his sole authority", referring to the referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo. CAF's tournament rules say a team that leaves the pitch without permission should be treated as the loser. CAS said that rule applies only "when a team's conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently". In this case, the referee let the match restart, and Senegal played on.

What happened in the AFCON final in Rabat?

The match was still goalless in the last moments of normal time when a VAR review led to a penalty for hosts Morocco, shortly after a Senegal goal had been disallowed. Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led his players off the pitch in protest, and fans tried to storm the field. The walk-off lasted about 15 minutes, with reports ranging from 14 to 16. The team's return to the field was reportedly helped by the urging of Sadio Mané.

When play resumed, Morocco's Brahim Díaz had his penalty saved by Édouard Mendy. In extra time, Gueye scored the only goal of the match.

How did the AFCON title change hands three times?

When What happened 18 January Senegal win the final 1-0 on the pitch Before March At an initial hearing, CAF's disciplinary body fines players and officials from both teams more than $1m in total, and hands out bans, but leaves the result untouched 17 March CAF's appeals board rules that Senegal forfeited the match, and records a 3-0 win for Morocco, whose federation welcomed the "strict application" of the rules Late March Senegal's federation appeals to CAS, calling the ruling "unprecedented and unacceptable" 8 October CAS hears both sides in Lausanne 24 November CA

What happens next?

Motsepe has pledged that CAF will respect the verdict. Morocco's federation had not responded at the time of writing. Both countries have already qualified for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.