Scotland votes in first Holyrood by-election since 2019

VOTERS are casting ballots across Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse in Scotland to choose a new MSP following the death of Christina McKelvie.
The by-election follows the death in March of the SNP government minister, who passed away aged 57 after battling secondary breast cancer. McKelvie had served as drugs and alcohol policy minister and held the constituency since its creation in 2011.
Ten candidates are competing for the seat, with results expected in the early hours of Friday (6) after polls close at 10pm on Thursday (5). The contest represents the first Scottish Parliament by-election since 2019, offering parties a crucial test of public opinion less than a year before the next Holyrood elections in May 2026.
The late MSP had won the seat comfortably in 2021 with a majority of 4,582 over Labour, making it a key battleground for the main parties. McKelvie first entered Parliament in 2007, representing the Central Scotland region before moving to Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse when boundary changes created the constituency.
The full list of candidates standing includes Katy Loudon for the SNP, Davy Russell for Scottish Labour, and Richard Nelson for the Scottish Conservatives. Other contenders are Aisha Mir (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Ann McGuinness (Scottish Green Party), Ross Lambie (Reform UK), Janice MacKay (UKIP), Collette Bradley (Scottish Socialist Party), Andy Brady (Scottish Family Party), and Marc Wilkinson as an independent.
Voters do not need identification to cast their ballots in this first-past-the-post election, where the candidate with the most votes wins. Those who requested postal votes but haven't sent them can still hand them in at polling stations before the 10pm deadline.
The contest comes at a significant time for Scottish politics, with all parties keen to build momentum ahead of next year's crucial Holyrood elections. The result will provide the first major electoral test since the general election and could offer insights into shifting voter allegiances in Scotland.
South Lanarkshire council is overseeing the election, with counting taking place at their Hamilton headquarters once polls close. The winner will serve as MSP for less than a year before facing voters again in the scheduled May 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.
Broadcasting restrictions prevent media outlets from reporting on campaigning or election issues while polls remain open. However, comprehensive coverage of the count and result will begin once voting ends at 10pm, reports said.