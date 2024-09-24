Anas Sarwar promises change and hope for Scotland

Anas Sarwar addresses delegates during the Labour Party Conference 2024 at ACC Liverpool on September 23, 2024. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE leader of Scottish Labour has committed to bringing “change and hope” to Scotland as he campaigns to become the first minister.

Speaking at the UK Labour conference in Liverpool, Anas Sarwar aimed to project a more optimistic vision for the future, contrasting sharply with the more cautious stance of prime minister Keir Starmer and other party leaders in Westminster, reported the Times.

Sarwar said that the Scottish National Party (SNP) aims to undermine Scotland’s reputation, while he and the entire Scottish Labour remain steadfastly optimistic about the nation’s future.

His remarks were a direct challenge to the current government and were met with enthusiasm from conference attendees, earning him a standing ovation as he declared, “Scotland’s best days lie ahead of us. Things can and they will get better.”

During his address, Sarwar highlighted his plans to improve daily life for Scots by focusing on economic development and reforming the NHS. He proposed reducing bureaucratic layers within the NHS, allowing more decision-making power to frontline healthcare professionals.

“This is the change we need and this is the change we will deliver,” he said, positioning Scottish Labour as the “party of change and hope.”

However, Sarwar’s message also reflected concerns within his party regarding the potential negative impact of unpopular British government policies.

Many in Scottish Labour worry that decisions made in Westminster, such as cuts to universal winter fuel payments, could hinder their efforts in the upcoming 2026 Holyrood elections. Sarwar acknowledged these challenges but stressed his belief in Labour’s ability to drive meaningful change.

He insisted that Starmer understands and cares about Scotland, urging the Scottish MPs to take pride in their efforts to champion change across the UK.

Although Labour recently won its first election in the region since 2010, some polls indicate it has struggled to maintain momentum against the SNP.

Sarwar’s speech came after reports emerged of him and fellow Labour member Ian Murray attending a Liverpool FC match hosted by the Scottish Salmon industry. While Murray praised the salmon sector, his comments drew internal criticism, suggesting a disconnect with broader party sentiments.

In response to Sarwar’s optimistic vision, opposition figures, including Craig Hoy from the Scottish Conservatives, questioned the feasibility of his message. Hoy argued that Sarwar could not distance himself from what he called the “relentless negativity” of Westminster leaders while also aligning with the SNP on key issues.

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart also criticised Sarwar’s approach, accusing him of prioritising party interests over the needs of the public. He claimed that Sarwar failed to address pressing issues, such as child poverty and cuts to winter fuel payments, which affect many Scots.