Scotland and northern England set to lead UK house price growth in 2026

Scotland dominates expected house price growth rankings for 2026

UK house prices forecast to rise 1.5 per cent overall

Southern England and London likely to see flat or modest growth

Housing markets across Scotland and northern England are expected to record the strongest house price growth in 2026, according to fresh analysis from Zoopla. The property website forecasts that UK house prices will rise by 1.5 per cent overall next year, but says the picture varies sharply depending on where you look.

Northern markets are standing out largely because homes are cheaper, selling faster and facing less pressure from price cuts. Zoopla’s rankings place nine Scottish locations in the top 10 growth prospects for 2026. Motherwell leads the table, followed by Glasgow, Paisley, Falkirk and Kirkcaldy. Wigan, in northwest England, is the only English market to break into the top 10.

The data suggests these areas have relatively low levels of unsold homes and fewer properties lingering on the market for more than six months. That balance of demand and supply, Zoopla says, is helping to support price growth. Falkirk and Kirkcaldy, for instance, recorded annual price increases of 4.2 per cent, well above the Scottish average of 2.8 per cent.

Wigan tops the English list

In England, northern and Midlands towns dominate the higher end of the growth rankings. Wigan tops the English list, with Liverpool and Stoke-on-Trent close behind. Zoopla points to lower house prices, access to jobs and a shortage of homes for sale as key factors shaping these markets.

The story looks very different in southern England and London. Zoopla notes that many southern markets are already seeing small, single-digit price falls, driven by affordability pressures, higher mortgage rates and the impact of increased stamp duty since April 2025. While activity is expected to pick up in 2026, price growth across much of the south is forecast to sit between 0 per cent and 1 per cent.

Several central London postal areas, including west central, west and east central London, are ranked at the bottom of the table. Average prices in these areas are above £700,000, and homes are taking significantly longer to sell than the UK average.

“Whether you’re buying or selling, local housing market conditions matter more than ever when making housing decisions in 2026,” Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, reportedly said, as quoted in a news report.

He added that while Scotland and northern England appear strongest, “opportunities exist across the UK where demand and affordability remain well aligned."

Wales and Northern Ireland show mixed signals

Zoopla said London’s outlook has improved compared with recent years, after a decade of below-average growth, creating opportunities for what it described as “canny buyers seeking value for money”, reportedly said in a news report.

In Wales, Cardiff and Newport are flagged as having the strongest prospects for 2026. Northern Ireland recorded the fastest house price inflation over the past year, with prices up 6.5 per cent, but ranked 25th overall for future growth as values rebound from a lower base.

The rankings are based on an assessment of affordability, selling times, asking price reductions and the share of homes stuck on the market for more than six months, across 120 UK postal areas.

Zoopla said its equivalent rankings last year broadly tracked how house prices moved during 2025.