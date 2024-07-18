Sayli Salunkhe: Be good and the world will be good with you

The Indian TV actress talks about her journey, new show, future plans and best advice she ever got.

Sayli Salunkhe

By: Asjad Nazir

RISING star Sayli Salunkhe has shone brighter with each project and dazzled Indian TV audiences with her acting ability.

She has followed up winning performances in successful dramas Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai with recently premiered serial Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak.

The versatile actress has taken on the role of a lawyer in the Rajasthan set show billed as an emotional story of love, loss, and redemption.

The Sony Entertainment television serial produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah getting off to a strong start is an early indicator of great things to come.

Eastern Eye caught up with her to talk about her journey, new show, future plans and best advice she ever got.

How do you reflect on your acting journey so far?

Getting starting is often a big task. But thankfully, I have been blessed with parents who have supported me at every moment, since the start. The support of my family and god’s grace has ensured the journey hasn’t been difficult. Of course there are struggles, but the journey has been smooth thanks to that support. I’m thankful for the trust that has been placed in me and help from those I have worked with, who have become good friends.

What was the experience of acting in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

Working with (producer) Rajanji (Shahi), Star Plus and the entire team was special. It was a very beautiful journey where I got to work with Mohit Malik, who is a very good, personality and human being, and all the cast members. This journey taught me a lot. I think as an actor you grow when the people around you are also that good and have a high performance level. I will be eternally grateful to the entire Baatein team.

What do you most like about your new show Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak?

This is a story about a girl who wants to be a lawyer. She is very strong-willed and aims to do many things for others, especially those in need, which is why she wants to become a lawyer. The show delves into her journey as she realises her past life, disturbing memories, situations, and connections. It explores the relationships between mothers and daughters, sisters, and friends. That’s what I love about the show. I hope it’s as exciting for the audience as it is for me. I really want the audience to share their love for the show and embrace it wholeheartedly.

How does this role compare to others you have played?

Each show I have done has featured an inspiring, strong, and independent woman. It is similar to this show, but my task is to bring something fresh and different to this role, compared to the other shows I have done. I hope I can portray a new character, a new girl in a new way, and I hope the audience can see the difference. This is my goal as an actor, to offer a new perspective and show a different side compared to my other characters.

What is the plan going forward?

I believe in going with the flow. I don’t plan because I feel that a path is already chosen for everyone. We just have to keep walking that path. Success depends on the shows, and I am nobody to decide how they will perform. That is up to audiences. You just have to keep growing and definitely think about what else you have to learn.

Will you be focusing on television or are you also thinking about films…

I believe a lot in exploring. But ultimately, like I said, let’s go with the flow. If I get an opportunity for a film or web series, I would love to do it. I have to learn and keep learning. Television is a great platform to learn a lot. I want to explore more on other platforms to keep that learning.

If you could master something new, then what would it be?

My dad used to say this thing that you have only one life and should learn as much as you can. My dad taught me a lot, including how to ride a bike. There is a lot I want to learn like horse riding and singing. I know dance, but want to get better at that. We have one life. We live, learn more, and have fun.

What’s the best advice that you’ve ever got?

My mom keeps telling me to be good and the world will be good with you. And to keep doing good deeds. And I believe in that. And even if something goes wrong, there is no problem in saying sorry and confronting it. I was also really inspired by the way Rajan Shahi took care of all the dogs on set – after seeing that everyone got influenced to be kinder to animals. So, I believe in good deeds opening the door to good things and good people.