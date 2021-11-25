Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,980
Total Cases 34,544,882
Today's Fatalities 396
Today's Cases 9,119
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,980
Total Cases 34,544,882
Today's Fatalities 396
Today's Cases 9,119

Entertainment

Satyameva Jayate 2 movie review: John Abraham’s muscles do wonders, but sadly that’s the only good thing about the film

Satyameva Jayate 2 Poster (Photo credit: John Abraham/Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

If you love watching John Abraham shirtless and showing off his muscles, don’t read this review and book a ticket for Satyameva Jayate 2. But, if you prefer to watch a good film, maybe this review can help you decided whether to watch this Milap Zaveri’s directorial or not.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is about Satya (Abraham) and Jay (Abraham). They are twin brothers and while one is the Home Minister of a state in India, other one is an ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police). At night, one of them kills corrupt people. So, who is killing these corrupt people? Is it Satya or Jay and will it actually be Satya vs Jay? Well, don’t watch the movie to know that…

The makers have stated that they have made this film for masses (mainly for single screen audiences of India). But, that doesn’t mean that you offer an outdated, forcefully patriotic and over the top dramatic film.

The first half of the movie is scattered; things are just happening too conveniently, and of course there’s no logic. The second half becomes a BIT better, but still it’s not the entertainment that the audience wants.

Zaveri has tried to get on the big screen all the problems that India is maybe currently facing. From farmers committing suicide to rapes that are happening, everything has been covered in the movie. But, the way it has been narrated, it falls flat.

Playing a triple role in a film is surely a challenge for an actor, but all the three characters of Abraham are same, apart from a couple of things like one has a moustache and the other one wears spectacles. Abraham is a good actor, but here even in a triple role he doesn’t get great scope to showcase his talent. But yes, his muscles steal the show.

Divya Khosla Kumar makes her acting comeback with Satyameva Jayate 2, and she is decent in her role. Gautami Kapoor’s character is the mother that we used to watch in 80s and 90s, and though it’s an outdated role, Kapoor has performed well.

One department that the film gets full marks is the music. All the songs in the movie are amazing, and Nora Fatehi’s Kusu Kusu actually gets some sukoon (peace) for us in the first half.

Overall, Satyameva Jayate 2 is an outdated film and doesn’t entertain much. So, skipping it won’t be a big loss for you.

Ratings: 2/5

Watch the trailer here…

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film to release on November 25, 2022
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty shares update on the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi to lead Srijit Mukherji’s next Sherdil
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor: It’s very difficult to do a remake
Entertainment
After 83, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan likely to reteam for a new film
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh premieres on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Ridhi Dogra to debut in Bollywood with action drama Lakadbaggha, co-starring Anshuman Jha
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur: I really look forward to work with Kartik Aaryan again soon…
Entertainment
Trailer of Ranveer Singh’s 83 to be out on December 1?
Entertainment
Tovino Thomas meets Salman Khan, shares “You are an inspiration when it comes…
Entertainment
Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and AR Rahman’s music grab our…
Entertainment
Soho London Film Festival: Swara Bhasker wins Prestigious Award
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film to release on…
Indian American physician jailed for Medicare fraud
Inquest into the drowning of Zaheid Ali, 13, opened in…
UK slammed over Windrush compensation delays
Satyameva Jayate 2 movie review: John Abraham’s muscles do wonders,…
EXCLUSIVE: “Widen race health disparities investigation”
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE