Sardar Ka Grandson heads to Netflix

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s much-anticipated film Sardar Ka Grandson is heading to Netflix. The makers announced on Saturday that the cross-border romantic drama is set for a premiere in summer exclusively on Netflix. However, they did not reveal the exact release date of the film.

Sardar Ka Grandson, which went on floors amid the Coronavirus pandemic last year, follows the journey of a US-return grandson (Arjun Kapoor), who will go to any length to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish.

In addition to Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, Sardar Ka Grandson also stars Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, and Divya Seth in important characters. Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham feature in special cameos.







Talking about the film, seasoned actress Nina Gupta said, “This is a heart-warming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter. It is the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfill my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it.”

Arjun Kapoor, on playing the role of the grandson, said, “Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast was an enriching experience for me. We are hoping that the story will resonate with people across the globe with the raw and real emotions that it shows through a loving grandmother-son relationship.”

Sardar Ka Grandson has been directed by Kaashvie Nair from the script written by Anuja Chauhan. Nair, who previously assisted filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on action-thriller D-Day (2013) and co-directed TV series POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke (2016), is making his directorial debut. The film has been jointly produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment, and T-Series Films.







