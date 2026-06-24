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'Sardar 2' release date sets up Karthi vs Vijay Deverakonda box-office showdown

The announcement sets up an intriguing contest between two of South Indian cinema's

'Sardar 2' release date sets up Karthi vs Vijay Deverakonda box-office showdown

The September box office is heading for a star-powered clash

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jun 24, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Karthi's Sardar 2 will release worldwide on 10 September
  • The film arrives one day before Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali
  • The sequel marks Karthi's return to the spy-thriller franchise
  • Both films are expected to compete for audiences during a key theatrical window
  • Sardar 2 follows the success of the 2022 blockbuster Sardar

The September box office is heading for a star-powered clash after the makers of Sardar 2 confirmed the film's release date.

Karthi's much-awaited sequel will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 10 September, placing it just one day ahead of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali, which is scheduled for release on 11 September.

The announcement sets up an intriguing contest between two of South Indian cinema's biggest releases, with both films expected to draw audiences across multiple markets.

Karthi returns to the Sardar universe

Sardar 2 marks Karthi's return to the espionage franchise that began with the 2022 hit Sardar.

The original film was well received by audiences and emerged as a commercial success, helping establish the spy thriller as one of the actor's most popular recent projects.

While the makers have kept plot details under wraps, expectations remain high for the sequel as fans await Karthi's next chapter in the franchise.

Ranabaali arrives a day later

The release date also places Sardar 2 directly alongside Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

The pairing has already generated significant interest, with the film emerging as one of the most talked-about upcoming releases on the calendar.

With both projects targeting the same holiday-season corridor, attention is likely to turn to how the films perform during their opening weekends.

A major September battle

Box-office clashes involving major stars often become a talking point among fans and trade observers, particularly when the films are released within days of each other.

Karthi enters the race with an established franchise behind him, while Ranabaali carries the appeal of one of the industry's most popular on-screen pairings.

Although audiences ultimately decide the winner, the announcement has already added another layer of anticipation to what is shaping up to be a busy September for Indian cinema.

With release dates now locked, both Sardar 2 and Ranabaali will be looking to turn fan excitement into strong box-office numbers when they arrive in theatres.

vijay deverakonda rashmika mandanna box office karthi
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