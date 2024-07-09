Sara, Janhvi, and Ananya add glam to Anant-Radhika’s haldi ceremony

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities.

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebs attended the event including Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, among others.

These celebs brought their fashion A-game to the celebrations. Sara, Ananya, and Janhvi stunned everyone with their gorgeous looks.

Sara Ali Khan chose a colourful lehenga set for the Haldi ceremony. She completed her look with a matching dupatta draped on the shoulder. Sara accessorised the outfit with an embroidered potli bag, a choker necklace, kadhas, and rings. She took to her Instagram handle to share the picture.

While Ananya Panday opted for a pink anarkali suit for the grand occasion. Along with her stunning attire she chose to wear embellished juttis, gold bracelets, statement rings, maang tika, and jhumkas. Ananya shared glimpses of the ceremony in which she can be seen posing with Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi wore a traditional yellow sari at the haldi function.

The Ambani family hosted a vibrant ‘haldi’ ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant’s uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pajamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony.

Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride’s maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.