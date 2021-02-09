Sara Ali Khan cast opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4?

By: Mohnish Singh







Most recently seen in comic-caper Coolie No. 1 (2020), Sara Ali Khan is reportedly the front-runner to bag the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4. As the title makes it abundantly clear, Baaghi 4 is the next installment of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s successful action franchise Baaghi, headlined by Shroff.

Before Baaghi 4, Khan was in consideration for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s another production Heropanti 2 but she missed out on the opportunity due to her NCB summons last year. However, it seems producer Sajid Nadiadwala is keen to have her opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development informs a publication, “Sara is front-lining Baaghi 4 for now. Conversations had already happened for Heropanti 2 and she was almost locked for the same. But following what happened, she had to be replaced by Tara Sutaria. But Sajid is a man of his words and he offered her the female lead’s part in Baaghi 4. Sara has liked the part and her team is figuring out the dates for now.”







Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films’ Atrangi Re. Directed by successful filmmaker Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar on the lead cast. It has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman who reunites with Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013).

Atrangi Re marks Khan’s maiden collaboration with not only Dhanush and Kumar but also director Aanand L Rai who boasts of several blockbusters on his resume, including Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

The much-awaited film is expected to arrive in theatres in the second half of 2021.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





