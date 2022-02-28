Sanjay Leela Bhansali to begin filming Netflix’s Heeramandi in April

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is enjoying the success of his latest directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi (2021), is set to begin work on his next ambitious project in April. We are talking about the high-profile web show Heeramandi that the acclaimed filmmaker is creating for the streaming media giant Netflix.

In August last year, Netflix had officially announced the project, saying they are excited to collaborate with Bhansali. “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren’t enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series,” read their post on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Now, a leading publication reports that Bhansali will start shooting for Heeramandi from April. “Heeramandi is Bhansali’s most ambitious project and he is going all out for it. A large set of Heeramandi has been created in Filmcity, exactly where Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set was earlier made. The construction is almost complete. Meanwhile, music is going to be an important part of the narrative and they have already finished work on it. Knowing SLB’s passion for music, he has been personally involved in every composition,” a source close to the development informs the publication.

While Bhansali will helm a few episodes of Heeramandi, the rest of the episodes will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar, who recently directed Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire for Disney+ Hotstar. Kumar has previously assisted Bhansali.

As far as the cast is concerned, reports suggest that Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, and Sayani Gupta have been roped in for important parts. An official announcement is highly awaited though.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.