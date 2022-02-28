Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to begin filming Netflix’s Heeramandi in April

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is enjoying the success of his latest directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi (2021), is set to begin work on his next ambitious project in April. We are talking about the high-profile web show Heeramandi that the acclaimed filmmaker is creating for the streaming media giant Netflix.

In August last year, Netflix had officially announced the project, saying they are excited to collaborate with Bhansali. “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren’t enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series,” read their post on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Now, a leading publication reports that Bhansali will start shooting for Heeramandi from April. “Heeramandi is Bhansali’s most ambitious project and he is going all out for it. A large set of Heeramandi has been created in Filmcity, exactly where Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set was earlier made. The construction is almost complete. Meanwhile, music is going to be an important part of the narrative and they have already finished work on it. Knowing SLB’s passion for music, he has been personally involved in every composition,” a source close to the development informs the publication.

While Bhansali will helm a few episodes of Heeramandi, the rest of the episodes will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar, who recently directed Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire for Disney+ Hotstar. Kumar has previously assisted Bhansali.

As far as the cast is concerned, reports suggest that Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, and Sayani Gupta have been roped in for important parts. An official announcement is highly awaited though.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz to lead Zindagi original Mrs & Mr Shameem
Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal to debut as host with Discovery’s India’s Ultimate Warrior
Entertainment
Prime Video dates March 18 for the premiere of Jalsa
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad to now arrive on May 27
INTERVIEWS
“Alia Bhatt is absolutely a fun person to work with,” says choreographer Kruti Mahesh
Entertainment
Raashii Khanna kick-starts the next schedule of Yodha
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra’s series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life cancelled
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma to lead Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu reteams with Anubhav Sinha for a socio-political drama
Entertainment
Raashii Khanna on teaming up with Ajay Devgn for Rudra
Entertainment
Namah Pictures and Pa Ranjith’s magnum opus Birsa to roll by the end…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra calls Russian invasion in Ukraine “terrifying”
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sajid Javid launches England’s rare diseases action plan
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to begin filming Netflix’s Heeramandi in April
Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz to lead Zindagi original Mrs…
ICICI Bank’s UK arm facilitates home loans in India for…
Queen is a ‘fan’ of grandmum in The Kumars at…
India abstains on vote to call emergency UN General Assembly…