Sanjay Leela Bhansali joins forces with Netflix for pre-independence streaming show Heeramandi

Heeramandi Announcement Poster (Photo credit/Netflix India/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who completed 25 years in Bollywood on Monday, has teamed up with Netflix for his ambitious streaming show titled Heeramandi. Rumours about him working on the high-profile show had been swirling around for several months. On Tuesday, the filmmaker made the official announcement.

Set in pre-independent India, Heeramandi revolves around the lives of the courtesans of Lahore. As of now, the makers have not revealed the name of any cast member, but buzz has it that Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Madhuri Dixit have been locked to portray important characters.

Speaking about his magnum-opus, Bhansali said, “Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series. Therefore, I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world.”

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India also shared an update on the series, “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is coming to Netflix. Words aren’t enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close,” read the post which was accompanied by multiple emojis.

SLB Productions’ Instagram handle wrote, “An epic experience awaits you… A visual spectacle that will leave you breathless. We are thrilled to bring Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Netflix India.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with the post-production of his much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Starring Alia Bhatt in the title role, the film is expected to arrive in the last quarter of 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.