Sanjay Leela Bhansali spends over a year to curate special music album Sukoon

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has also scored music for most of his recent directorial ventures including Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), is now set to enthral audiences with a special music album called Sukoon.

According to reports, Bhansali has spent over a year curating the forthcoming album. The album will see an exceptional collaboration of some of the best musicians and notable singers of the industry.

A source close to the project informs an entertainment portal, “SLB has spent over a year to create Sukoon. Like all his films, he is aiming for perfection and his vision to come to life with every chord and verse of the song. The album will see an exceptional collaboration of some of the best musicians and notable singers of our industry. This will indeed be a most memorable one for us in 2021 as he celebrates 25 years in cinema.”

On the film front, Bhansali is presently busy with the post-production work of his much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The period drama, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, has faced several setbacks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was originally set to enter theatres in 2020, but the pandemic threw a wrench into the works and the makers had to postpone its release t0 2021. But the second wave of the pandemic in 2021 threw all plans into total disarray. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.

The filmmaker will next direct Baiju Bawra. According to reports, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are set to play the lead pair in the musical. More details on the high-profile film are expected to arrive soon.

