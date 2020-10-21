Sanjay Dutt recovers from cancer, says ‘my heart is filled with gratitude’

Murtuza Iqbal







In August this year, Sanjay Dutt had announced on social media that due to some health issues he is taking a break from work. Soon, it was revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Now, after two months, Dutt has won the battle against the disease, and today on the birthday of his kids, Shahraan and Iqra, the actor has shared this good news with his fans on social media.

Sanjay Dutt posted a note on Instagram and wrote, “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻.”







The note reads, “The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family. This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful.”







Talking about Dutt’s movies, he has films like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Torbaaz, KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, and Shamshera lined-up. The actor will be soon starting the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2.





