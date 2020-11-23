Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in OM

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, on Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday, the makers of OM – The Battle Within had announced the movie officially. There were several reports about the female lead of the movie, and today, finally, the makers have announced that Sanjana Sanghi will be seen opposite Aditya in OM.

Zee Studios, who is producing the film, took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. They posted, YVerified Introducing the leading lady for our upcoming film! 👸🏻 Excited to announce that @sanjanasanghi96 will join @adityaroykapur in #Om – The Battle Within, directed by @itskapilverma and produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas, and @shairaahmedkhan. @paperdollentertainment.”





While talking about the film, Sanjana told Mumbai Mirror, “I explored many scripts, but OM offered me the spectrum jump that I was looking for, giving me an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner.”

Further revealing about her character, Sanjana stated, “She’s someone every young Indian girl aspires to be, and a character one hasn’t seen before. I’m excited because I will get to do a lot of action for which various kinds of training and prep is currently on. It’s testing, both physically and mentally, but thrilling too.”

Directed by Kapil Verma, OM will start rolling in December this year, and it is slated to release in the second half of 2021.







Sanjana had done cameos in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. But she made her debut as a lead in this year’s release Dil Bechara. The film had got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. It was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie.





