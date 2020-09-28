Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 to air for half an hour for a month

After a lot of speculations, Colors is finally set to launch its flagship show Bigg Boss 14 on 3rd October. Recently, host Salman Khan gave us a sneak peek inside the lavish glass-walled house of Bigg Boss which boasts of a number of luxurious facilities, including a mall, a spa, a gym, a theatre to a restaurant.

As the final countdown for Bigg Boss 14 begins, ardent fans of the show are looking forward to the grand launch on 3rd October. But before the controversial show hits the airwaves, here is an interesting update on its airtime.

It is being reported that the latest season of Bigg Boss will have a short format as compared to the previous seasons. As per sources, Bigg Boss 14 will go on-air for half an hour only instead of the usual one-hour long format during the weekdays.

The makers have taken the decision to air the latest season for half an hour only because of the ongoing IPL season. If you are a diehard fan of Bigg Boss, this news might disappoint you a little, but there is something to rejoice as well.

According to reports, Bigg Boss will return to its original one-hour long format after just a month. “The makers have chosen a shorter format this time because of the ongoing IPL season. Unlike other years, the COVID outbreak caused a postponement in the IPL dates and with the tournament being played out right now, the TRPs won’t be as high as they expect it to be. But this is just for a month. After around a month, they will get back to the old 1-hour slot,” the source close to the development tells an entertainment portal.

Don't forget to catch Bigg Boss 14 on 3rd October only on Colors.