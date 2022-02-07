Website Logo
  • Monday, February 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan to arrive on Eid 2023; filming begins on March 15

Salman Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Antim: The Final Truth (2021), Bollywood star Salman Khan has some interesting projects in the pipeline.

He is currently busy wrapping up Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage drama is the third installment of the highly successful Tiger franchise which has seen the release of two films so far – Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Right after wrapping up Tiger 3, Khan will move on to commence work on Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-anticipated production Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film, co-starring Housefull 4 (2019) actress Pooja Hegde, is set to get off the ground on March 15, as per reports. The superstar had signed on to headline the upcoming film in 2019, months before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

Sharing more details on the shooting schedule, a well-placed source informs an entertainment portal that the makers have built a huge set at the iconic Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Writer-filmmaker Farhad Samji, known for helming such blockbusters as Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4, is attached to direct.

After facing several setbacks, the team is looking at completing production on time and releasing the film on the auspicious occasion of Eid in 2023. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on social media.

In addition to Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, Bhaijaan will also feature Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz in important roles. The duo will reportedly play Khan’s brothers in the film.

Buzz has it that Bhaijaan is a remake of a successful Tamil-language film that revolves around a big family where the eldest brother refuses to marry as he believes it may lead to disharmony in the family.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Gangubai Kathiawadi set for 5 screenings at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival
Entertainment
Netflix pays a whopping price to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Darlings for direct-to-digital release
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar
Entertainment
Rajinikanth joins hands with Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th film
MUSIC
South Asian leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
HEADLINE STORY
Lata Mangeshkar obituary: India’s nightingale is mourned by a billion hearts
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar: India bids farewell to icon with full state honours
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar: India declares two days of national mourning as funeral takes place
Entertainment
A void difficult to fill, Rahman on Lata Mangeshkar
MUSIC
‘India has lost its voice’: Tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar
INTERVIEWS
Ishwak Singh: Rocket Boys is about our scientists and educators of our country
Entertainment
Elnaaz Norouzi thrilled as release date for her Apple TV+ show “Tehran 2”…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Gangubai Kathiawadi set for 5 screenings at 72nd Berlin International…
Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan to arrive on Eid 2023; filming begins…
Netflix pays a whopping price to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Darlings…
Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar
Rajinikanth joins hands with Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th film
Hyundai India faces boycott calls over Pakistan partner’s tweet
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE