Salman Khan writing a love story amidst the lockdown?

Salman Khan is surely a multi-talented personality. He is an actor, a producer, a singer, and a writer. Well, in the past he has written stories of films like Baaghi (1990), Chandra Mukhi, Veer, and Dabangg 3, and now, according to a report in Mid-Day, the actor is writing a love story amidst the lockdown.

A source told the tabloid, “Salman often comes up with one-line concepts; his keen interest in storytelling can presumably be attributed to writer-father Salim Khan. For long, he has had a love story about a young couple in mind. The lockdown seemed like an opportune time to revisit the idea. Salman has been dedicating a few hours daily to develop the first draft, and hopes to have the script ready by the year-end.”

Salman is spending the lockdown at his farmhouse in Panvel. The actor is accompanied by a few family members and friends like Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa, and others. In this lockdown period, Salman has launched three singles titled Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina, and Bhai Bhai. All three songs were shot at his farmhouse.

Talking about his movies, Salman was shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before the lockdown was announced. The movie was slated to release on Eid this year, but it was postponed due to the lockdown. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced, but a few days ago, there were reports that it might release on Christmas this year.

Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty which is slated to release on Eid next year. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.