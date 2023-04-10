Salman Khan unveils trailer for his next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

By: Mohnish Singh

After months of wait, the makers of the much-awaited action entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Monday raised the curtain on the theatrical trailer of the film. The film stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Studios shared the much-awaited trailer. “He’s your Bhai & your Jaan! Get ready to be swooped up in action #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer Out Now!” read the caption.

The almost three-and-a-half-minute trailer showcases Khan in a power-packed avatar who is standing along with his love interest, Pooja Hegde’s family who are getting death threats from some goons.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Khan will also be seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Also featuring Emraan Hashmi in an important role, the film is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!