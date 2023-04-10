Website Logo
  • Monday, April 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Salman Khan unveils trailer for his next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

By: Mohnish Singh

After months of wait, the makers of the much-awaited action entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Monday raised the curtain on the theatrical trailer of the film. The film stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Studios shared the much-awaited trailer. “He’s your Bhai & your Jaan! Get ready to be swooped up in action #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer Out Now!” read the caption.

The almost three-and-a-half-minute trailer showcases Khan in a power-packed avatar who is standing along with his love interest, Pooja Hegde’s family who are getting death threats from some goons.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Khan will also be seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Also featuring Emraan Hashmi in an important role, the film is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shefali Shah: After watching Satya, Mira Nair said, ‘don’t know if you speak English’
Entertainment
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jagapathi Babu talks about North vs South cinema
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on solo music tour to US in July
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up filming their upcoming untitled film
Entertainment
Shah Rukh tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll, surpasses Lionel Messi, Harry-Meghan
Entertainment
Dia Mirza joins Hollywood actor Edward Norton for UNEP documentary series
Entertainment
Priyanka with daughter Malti Marie seek blessing at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akshay, and Ajay will tire them out’: Salman on…
Entertainment
Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Shah Rukh and Salman in Tiger vs…
Entertainment
Makers of Adipurush unveil new poster of Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman
Entertainment
Salman Khan says content on streaming platforms should be censored
Entertainment
Naatu Naatu music composer MM Keeravaani receives Padma Shri
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW