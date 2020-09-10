Salman Khan to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 and Radhe in October?

Salman Khan is going to get busy soon as the new season Bigg Boss is all set to kickstart. The show was supposed to start this month, but the makers postponed it to October.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor will be shooting for the premiere episode of the Bigg Boss season 14 on 1st October. A source told the tabloid, “Bigg Boss is set to go on air from Sunday, October 4. Usually, the premiere episode is shot a day in advance so that the identity of the contestants can be kept under wraps. However, these are unprecedented times and hence they will be shooting three days in advance. Salman has allotted the entire day for the shoot and prep has begun.”

Soon, after that, he will start shooting for the last schedule of the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The source said, “It’s a short schedule of 10-12 days at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The shoot also includes a song featuring Salman and his leading lady, Disha Patani. The antagonist, Randeep Hooda along with Jackie Shroff, who has a strong supporting role, will also be a part of this schedule.”

Well, Prabhudheva, the director of the film is currently in his home town, and they planning his return to Mumbai. The source revealed, “There may be a delay of a day or two, depending on the exact date of Prabhu’s arrival, but the studio has been blocked and set construction will begin in the next few days.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on Eid this year, but due to the pandemic the film has been postponed. The makers are now eyeing on a Christmas release this year or it will hit the screens on Republic Day next year.