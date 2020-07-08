Salman Khan to resume shoot in August

With lockdown being lifted in a phased manner, shooting activities in Mumbai, India have commenced. While the Indian television industry has already begun production on some of their most popular shows, Bollywood is expected to follow suit soon. According to reports, a number of filmmakers and actors are ready to be back on the sets and resume shooting in a couple of weeks.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is also planning to get back to work soon, according to reports. The Dabangg (2010) actor was shooting for his hugely anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when India went into complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. But since shooting activities have now begun, the superstar is also planning to complete the remaining shoot of the movie in a Mumbai studio. The team is looking at restarting shoot in August.

“Come August, several films are expected to go on floors. Salman, along with producer Atul Agnihotri and director Prabhudheva, has gone back to the drawing board to devise ways of filming in the post-COVID world without compromising on the movie’s scale. They are reworking the pending portions, including a song so that they can be shot with a minimal crew. The studio is likely to be booked from the first week of August, with Salman hoping to call it a wrap by the month-end,” a source in the know divulges.

Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in significant roles. The film is jointly being produced by Sohail Khan Productions, Salman Khan Films, and Reel Life Entertainment. Buzz has it that the makers are planning to release the film on Christmas 2020.