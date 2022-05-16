Website Logo
  • Monday, May 16, 2022
Salman Khan to present Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona in North India

Salman Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday announced that his banner Salman Khan Films (SKF) has come on board as North India presenters for South actor Kichcha Sudeepa’s 3D mystery thriller Vikrant Rona.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the upcoming film will be released in six languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

Khan, who had last month unveiled the Hindi teaser of the movie, took to social media to share the details of his collaboration with Sudeepa, his co-star from 2019’s Dabangg 3.

“I am still spellbound by the visuals brother @KichchaSudeepa. Happy to present the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona, the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema,” the actor tweeted.

In the film, Sudeepa plays the titular character of Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies.

The movie, set to hit the theatres on July 28, also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in important roles.

Presented by Zee Studios, the project is produced by Jack Manjunath via his banner Shalini Artss and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has started filming his next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apart from playing the male lead, the superstar is also bankrolling the project under Salman Khan Films. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, and Aayush Sharma in important roles.

Aside from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Khan will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

