Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif begin filming Tiger 3 in Russia’s St Petersburg

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Tiger 3 has resumed production in St Petersburg in Russia. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller espionage film marks the third installment of Yash Raj Films’ successful franchise Tiger.

Tiger 3 went before cameras in Mumbai. After shooting some significant portions in the city, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and director Maneesh Sharma recently jetted off to Russia to film the next schedule.

“Tiger 3’s shoot is currently taking place in the city of St Petersburg. The Russia schedule began with a grand car chase action sequence. The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Also, the Russian authorities are providing complete cooperation so that the shoot takes place without any hiccups,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The source goes on to add, “Despite pandemic restrictions, Aditya Chopra has made it clear that there should be no compromise on the grandeur and scale of the film. The car chase sequence is also being executed keeping in mind Adi’s vision for the film. The film surely would be something to watch out for, especially on the big screen.”

After completing the ongoing schedule in Russia, the team of Tiger 3 will reportedly head to Turkey and Austria to film several major sequences. The film also features Emraan Hashmi in an important role. The actor is, however, not a part of the ongoing schedule. He will join the team during its Turkey schedule, as per the source.

Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming films in Hindi. Since the previous two installments of the film set the box-office on fire with their collections, a lot of hopes are riding on the third installment as well.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.