Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,213
Total Cases 33,289,579
Today's Fatalities 339
Today's Cases 25,404
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,213
Total Cases 33,289,579
Today's Fatalities 339
Today's Cases 25,404

Entertainment

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth expected to arrive on Dussehra

Antim poster (Photo from Salman Khan’s Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Antim: The Final Truth are planning to release the film on the occasion of Dussehra. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the action thriller stars Aayush Sharma in the lead role while superstar Salman Khan plays a supporting role. The film is set to get a hybrid release as it releases on ZEE5 and also in theatres.

“The makers are planning to release a new poster this week followed by another teaser or theatrical trailer, also this week,” a source in the know informs a publication “Antim: The Final Truth is expected to release on October 15, the day of Dussehra. It will be a holiday in most parts of the country and the producers feel that it is an apt date to bring the film to theatres, and on digital.”

ZEE Studios has bought all the rights of Antim: The Final Truth. This is the second film after Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021) where Salman Khan Films and ZEE Studios have jointly collaborated. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also saw a hybrid release on Eid 2021.

A trade expert says, “The multiplexes did not release Thalaivii (2021) since it was premiering on Netflix in just two weeks after the theatrical release. Even Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai did not see a release in multiplex chains and was screened only in single screens and standalone multiplexes since it was a hybrid release. The same will follow suit for Antim: The Final Truth. Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is expected to also release on Dussehra. It was supposed to clash with the James Bond film, No Time To Die, on October 1. But reportedly, it has been pushed by two weeks and now it will clash with Antim: The Final Truth.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Varun Dhawan to headline Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel
Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani’s next with Shah Rukh Khan to deal with the concept of Donkey Flight
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra
Entertainment
Great British Bake Off announces contestants for 12th series; two Asians set to enter the…
Entertainment
Pranutan Bahl: There’s a lot of filtering you need to do especially after a debut…
Entertainment
Title of Pratik Gandhi’s Raavan Leela changed to Bhavai
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut to play the lead role in The Incarnation – Sita
Entertainment
Jersey: Nani is all praises for Shahid Kapoor
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii to get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli to commence work on his next with Mahesh Babu only after…
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on pay disparity in Bollywood
Entertainment
T-Series and Reliance Entertainment sign a multi-film deal; set to invest in big-ticket…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Varun Dhawan to headline Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel
Rajkumar Hirani’s next with Shah Rukh Khan to deal with…
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in Sanjay Leela…
Great British Bake Off announces contestants for 12th series; two…
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth expected…
US will look at Pakistan’s role in last 20 years:…