  • Saturday, April 22, 2023
Salman and Aamir pose for a selfie as they welcome Eid together

On the work front, Salman’s family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released this Friday and got mixed reviews from the audience.

Photo credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on Friday night posed for a happy selfie as they welcomed Eid 2023 together.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the picture which he captioned, “Chand Mubarak.”

In the picture, Salman could be seen donning a black shirt and black jeans. Aamir, on the other hand, wore a casual blue t-shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Soon after the Wanted actor dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“You are the chand,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Two legends in one frame.”

Meanwhile, some fans took the opportunity and demanded the sequel of the Aamir and Salman starrer super hit film Andaz Apna Apna.

Andaz Apna Apna 2 confirmed??,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “We want Andaz Apna Apna 2.”

“Amar-Prem reunite,” a fan wrote.

On the work front, Salman’s family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released this Friday and got mixed reviews from the audience.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.

He will be next seen in an action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Aamir, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

An official announcement of his next film is still awaited.

Eastern Eye

