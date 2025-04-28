Actress Navina Bole accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment: "Asked me to strip and sit in my lingerie"

Television actress Navina Bole has come forward with a troubling story about filmmaker Sajid Khan, adding her voice to the list of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. In a recent interview with Subhojit Ghosh, Bole recounted how a professional opportunity quickly turned into an uncomfortable and inappropriate situation.

Bole, who has appeared in popular shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Ishqbaaz, said the incident happened between 2004 and 2006, soon after her stint at Gladrags. Excited about a possible role, she went to meet Sajid Khan but instead of a formal meeting, she found herself at his house, not an office.

According to Bole, Khan asked her bluntly to take off her clothes and sit in her lingerie, claiming he needed to see how "comfortable" she was. She said she felt trapped but managed to find an excuse and leave quickly. Fortunately, a friend was waiting downstairs, giving her a bit of reassurance.

Bole also recalled Khan’s crude justification, saying he pointed out that since she had worn a bikini on stage before, she shouldn’t have a problem stripping in front of him. "He said it’s all 'tts and as,'" she shared, shocked by how casually he spoke.

Even after she left, Khan reportedly called her repeatedly, asking why she hadn’t stayed longer. A year later, when Bole was participating in Mrs. India, he reached out again, pretending not to remember their previous encounter. "He must have hit on so many women that he didn’t even realise he had already tried this with me," Bole said.

This is not the first time Sajid Khan’s name has surfaced in such cases. Back in 2018, during India’s #MeToo movement, several women, including Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, and Aahana Kumra, had accused him of sexual harassment. The backlash forced him to step down from Housefull 4 and led to a one-year suspension by the film directors' association.

Despite the serious accusations, Khan later returned to television, a move that sparked debates about accountability in the entertainment industry.