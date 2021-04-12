Trending Now

Sajid Khan might come onboard to direct Awara Paagal Deewana sequel


Sajid Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Sajid Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who has been keeping a low profile ever since he found himself in hot water over the allegations of sexual harassment by several female colleagues during the MeToo movement in India in 2018, might come on board to direct a sequel to the successful Hindi film Awara Paagal Deewana (2002). The news has been confirmed by none other than producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Awara Paagal Deewana starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Preeti Jhangiani, Aarti Chhabria, and Amrita Arora in important roles. It was one of the most successful films of 2002.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed that the sequel to the film is in talks at the moment. Talking about Sajid Khan, Nadiadwala said, “Sajid is like a younger brother and I really respect him. I am very fond of him as a person and director.”

Talking about the sequel to Awara Paagal Deewana, “That thing is also going on, it is in development. But we are definitely planning a sequel to Awara Paagal Deewana.”

When asked if Khan will helm the sequel, he said, “Yes, if the script comes out properly and he also approves.”

Talking about the cast of the sequel, the producer added, “Well, our first obvious choice will be Akshayji, Pareshji, Mr Johny Lever, Sunielji. That’s how you pack a punch.”

In the past, Sajid Khan has directed such films as Heyy Babyy (2007), Housefull (2010), Housefull 2 (2012), Himmatwala (2013), and Humshakals (2014).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











Most Popular

India makes sustained outreach to US universities to build knowledge partnerships

Teaser of Adivi Sesh starrer Major is intense

I didn't break any rules in Greensill lobbying, says David Cameron

India bans export of Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir

Indian couple found dead in US, both 'apparently stabbed'



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×