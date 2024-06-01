  • Saturday, June 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Saiyami Kher to participate in Ironman Triathlon in Germany

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saiyami will next be seen in Agni along with Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma.

Saiyami Kher (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Saiyami Kher is set to participate in the Ironman Triathlon in Germany in September and for it, she has been working really hard.

Opening up about her training, Saiyami said, “I’ve always spoken about how sport has kept me not only physically but mentally fit. Preparing for the Ironman is one of the biggest challenges I’ve taken on, It’s you vs you. Small victories. Bettering yourself. Pushing yourself and finding your inner strength. It’s always been on my bucket list and I decided to finally take the plunge. It’s tough, especially with shoot going on to dedicate 2 hours a day for training it gets hectic.”

She also recently took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of her training regimen which includes swimming, cycling, and spending time in the gym.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saiyami will next be seen in Agni along with Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma.

The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film Agni celebrates and explores the lives of firefighters.

Related Stories

NEWS
Paris Hilton announces her second album
Entertainment
Legha: Rouge girl returns
Entertainment
Kalki 2898 AD: All we know about the futuristic fantasy film
Entertainment
Popular singer Bhavik Haria on his new bhajan album and UK tour
Entertainment
Swarnim Neema: Young lord of drama
NEWS
Documentary ‘Our Land, Our Freedom’ set for UK premiere
NEWS
Archie Panjabi boards BBC Studios ‘Anisha Accidental Detective’
NEWS
Ishana Shyamalan kick-starts ‘The Watchers’ press tour in London
NEWS
I hadn’t thought I would actually get Malala: ‘We Are Lady Parts’ creator…
NEWS
Sanya Malhotra nominated for Best Actress at New York Indian Film Fest
NEWS
Mahershala Ali in talks for new ‘Jurassic World’ film
NEWS
Nicholas Galitzine to play He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Saiyami Kher to participate in Ironman Triathlon in Germany
Doctor Amit Patel
Asian doctor died after botched procedure: Inquest
Paris Hilton announces her second album
Cleaner air in West Midlands could save lives: study
Legha: Rouge girl returns
tories-to-win-only-66-seats
Tories to be shrunk to 66 seats: Survey