Sahil Vaid on Dil Bechara becoming the most tweeted film of the year







Murtuza Iqbal

A few days ago, there were reports that Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara has become the most tweeted film of the year. The movie also starred Sahil Vaid in a pivotal role, and while talking to us the actor opened up about the film’s success.

When asked about Dil Bechara becoming the most tweeted film of the year, Sahil told us, “It feels great. But at the same time, I wish Sushant was around to know this was happening. And I am not unrealistic, I know why it was the most tweeted film. It was the most tweeted film of the year because of what happened.”







“Now, with Coolie No. 1, I am waiting to see the true potential of an online released film. This film is pure masala, it’s a pure David Dhawan entertainer. People are going to draw comparisons, but see the actors in the 1995 release are irreplaceable, be it Govinda sir, Shakti Kapoor or Kader Khan sahab. But let’s not forget that we have the same captain of the ship. We have David Dhawan sir directing us as well. And we are not trying to outdo them, this is not a competition. We are just doing our own thing; we are just doing it as actors in 2020. So, I am just waiting to see the true potential of an OTT release with Coolie No. 1 where nobody can hinge the success of the film on the passing of an actor,” he added.

Coolie No. 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. It is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 25th December 2020.











