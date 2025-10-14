Highlights:

Sadiq Khan calls Diwali on the Square a “festival of unity” celebrating London’s diversity.

Thousands gathered at Trafalgar Square for music, dance, food and family-friendly activities.

Organised by Diwali in London Committee with Chinmaya Mission UK as chair.

Deputy High Commissioner Kartik Pande calls Diwali a symbol of India-UK friendship.

MAYOR of London Sadiq Khan described this year’s Diwali on the Square at Trafalgar Square as a festival of unity that brought hundreds of people together over the weekend.

The annual free event, themed “Educate, Illuminate, Celebrate”, drew long queues stretching for miles as crowds gathered for Indian music, dance performances, devotional bhajans, and street food stalls. The family-friendly activities included sari and turban tying, yoga and meditation sessions, henna art, puppet shows, and dance workshops.

“Those of you here are proud Londoners, proudly British, proudly English, but also proudly Hindu, Sikh and Jain; you can be a proud Londoner and celebrate Diwali,” Khan said, addressing the crowd.

“Yet there are people across our country and across the globe that try and divide communities, try and turn one against the other – turn Hindus against Sikhs, or Muslims against Jews, or Christians against Buddhists, you show our city at its very, very best. You show the importance of the teachings of Diwali… how light defeats darkness, good defeats evil,” he said.

Thank you to everyone who joined us to share in the spirit of Diwali on Trafalgar Square today and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness.



I wish a very happy Diwali to London’s Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities as they celebrate next week. pic.twitter.com/sollzFChF0

— Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) October 12, 2025

The Mayor said Diwali celebrations in the “most famous square in the world” represent why London is the “greatest city in the world”.

Diwali on the Square was organised in partnership with the volunteer-led Diwali in London (DiL) committee, supported this year by Chinmaya Mission UK as chair, along with partner organisations Remitly, Lidl, and Daawat.

“It has been a privilege to serve as part of the chair team in helping to coordinate this spectacular and popular annual event in the heart of London’s iconic square, which brings together a diverse range of organisations and communities in a spirit of unity,” said Dr Milen Shah of Chinmaya Mission UK.

“This enjoyable, educational, and wonderful event will shine a light on the deeper meaning and purpose of Diwali for all who attend,” he said.

The celebration opened with around 200 dancers from different parts of India performing in the centre of Trafalgar Square, followed by musical performances and dance-dramas depicting the story of Diwali and how it is celebrated across communities.

“At its core, Diwali is a joyful celebration of the universal values of harmony, strength in diversity and hope,” said Kartik Pande, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the UK.

“This festival also epitomises the energy, creativity and contribution of the Indian diaspora and community that has enriched the very fabric of the social life of this great city. It is also a vibrant symbol of the India-UK friendship, and the recently concluded successful visit of Prime Minister Starmer (to India) adds another element of bonhomie,” he said.

Starmer was in Mumbai last week for a two-day visit during which both countries agreed to give fresh momentum to the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and build on opportunities from the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) agreed in July.

“We are honoured to join London’s South Asian communities in marking this significant cultural tradition, one that continues to enrich the city’s diverse fabric while inspiring people worldwide,” said a spokesperson for international money transfer firm Remitly.

“As a company dedicated to fostering connection and care, we take pride in supporting this important festival and reinforcing our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve,” the spokesperson said.

“With cultural marquees and family-friendly activities throughout the square, there was something for everyone to enjoy,” added Sarita Menon from the Diwali in London Committee.

(With inputs from agencies)