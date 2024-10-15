Diwali celebrations return to Trafalgar Square

A new feature this year is the bhajan singing space

FILE PHOTO: Diwali celebrations at Trafalgar Square.

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON’s annual Diwali on the Square celebration is set to return to Trafalgar Square on 27 October, mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday (15).

The free, family-friendly event will be held from 1 to 7pm with cultural activities, music, and food.

Organised in partnership with the volunteer-led Diwali in London committee and supported by Remitly, the event will celebrate the cultural heritage of London’s Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities, a statement said.

Khan said, “Diwali on the Square is a fantastic family celebration of light and colour. It brings together Londoners and visitors of all backgrounds to mark the symbolic victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance with a packed programme of entertainment.

“As global tensions continue to affect us all, Diwali’s central messages of peace and hope are more pertinent than ever. By uniting to celebrate our diversity, we are showing why our capital is the greatest city in the world, as we continue to build a better London for everyone.”

The festivities will kick off with a performance featuring 200 dancers in traditional dress. Visitors can explore a range of market stalls and enjoy free activities such as dance workshops, yoga and meditation sessions, and sari and turban tying demonstrations.

A new feature this year is the bhajan singing space, where groups will perform spiritual songs throughout the day.

The other highlights are comedy from Soho Theatre and the ‘Glimpse of Goddesses’ stall, which offers insights into Hindu goddesses.

Visitors can expect a variety of South Asian cuisine, with caterers serving a selection of both traditional and fusion vegan and vegetarian dishes, the statement added.

Parul Jani, of the Brahmin Society North London, and chair of Diwali in London Committee 2024, said, “On our 23rd year of Diwali on Trafalgar Square, always supported by the mayor of London, wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali right from the heart. Jai Siya Ram.”