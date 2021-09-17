Website Logo
  Friday, September 17, 2021
News

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati speaks on her journey with Deepak Chopra

(L-R) Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Anupam Kher, HH Pujya Chidanand Saraswati and Dr Deepak Chopra with copies of her memoir ‘Hollywood to the Himalayas’. (Picture Credit: Parmarth Niketan Ashram)

By: Shubham Ghosh

MOTIVATIONAL speaker Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati on Thursday (16) sat down with Indian-American author Deepak Chopra at the prestigious Core Club in New York, the US, for a conversation to commemorate her memoir ‘Hollywood to the Himalayas: A Journey of Healing and Transformation’.

HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram located in Rishikesh in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, and renowned Indian actor Anupam Kher were present on the occasion.

During the event, Chopra, a pioneer in health, meditation and spirituality-for-all, had a detailed talk with the Sadhvi about her life journey – how it was transformed when she travelled to India with a backpack 25 years ago and had a life-changing experience on the banks of the Ganga River. Although she thought that she had visited India to please her husband and because she liked Indian food, it was clearly her destiny that took her to that path to enlightenment.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati in conversation with Dr Deepak Chopra (Picture Credit: Parmarth Niketan)

The Sadhvi, who is the secretary-general of The Global Interfaith WASH Alliance, was born in an upper middle-class Jewish family in Hollywood, California, the US, and graduated from Stanford University.

She was pursuing her doctorate when she left the US to live at Parmarth Niketan in India. That was in 1996. In 2000, she was officially initiated into the order of ‘sanyas’ (monastic renunciation) by HH Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

However, the Sadhvi’s journey has not been easy as her glamorous upbringing hid dark secrets of trauma, suffering, addiction and shame. She shared during the talks how by trusting the universe with her spiritual practice that she was able to overcome the odds.

Chopra, who is also a yoga practitioner, asked the Sadhvi to share the role that yoga and meditation played in her own healing and transformation.

‘Yoga is my whole life’

“Yoga is actually my whole life. Not the on-the-mat part, but the yoga of love, the yoga of wisdom and the yoga of action. I try to live every minute and moment in yoga – in union,” she said.

The duo also spoke about the depth of wisdom in Indian spiritual tradition and the Sadhvi shared, “The teaching that I am not my body, not my history, not my emotions but that I am the soul, full, whole complete consciousness changed my life and enabled me to find healing.”

Following the conversation between Chopra and the Sadhvi, Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati shared his blessings and emphasised the depth and breadth of the universal wisdom that comes from India.

“In this book Sadhviji has shared not only her own story but she’s shared the pain and challenges that are everybody’s story. You will find, as you read the book, that this is your own story. Like everyone these days, Sadhviji had everything set externally but she was upset! This book teaches you how to be set.

Spirituality makes you set. Dr. Chopra has brought this concept to the West so beautifully: how we can be set in life and even when things in life go up and down but with spirituality we don’t go up and down. Through this book, Sadhviji has brought the Himalayas to you. These truths and teachings are available for you whether you live in the mountains or in Manhattan,” he said.

Kher started his speech with a gentle humour. “After such an enlightening conversation between Sadhviji and Deepak Chopraji my survival instincts tell me I should keep quiet!!”

He then shared how his family has been associated with Parmarth Niketan ashram for so many decades and what an honor it was to be at the launch.

He later said on social media, “It was such a pleasure to be at the release of Sadhviji’s book Hollywood To The Himalayas. Listening to Deepak Chopra ji and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji in the august company of Pujya Swamiji of Parmarth Niketan was such an amazing and a learning experience! Looking forward to reading the book!”

Hollywood to the Himalayas’ details the fascinating story of the Sadhvi’s time of learning, sacrifice, unbridled joy, deep challenges, ecstatic experiences, and peaceful contentment in India as well as her meaningful international work as a faith leader in the development sector, planting and nourishing seeds for peace, focusing on world health, water, sanitation and hygiene, and the rights and empowerment of women and girls.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

