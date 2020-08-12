Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt are the saving grace of this average trailer

Mahesh Bhatt is all set to make his directorial comeback after a gap of two decades with Sadak 2. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sadak 2 was slated to release in July this year, but due to the pandemic the film was postponed, and now, it will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer of the movie has been released and Alia took to Instagram to share the trailer.

She posted, “#Sadak2 Trailer Out Now Three Streams, Three Stories. One Journey. Watch #Sadak2Trailer Out Now Link in bio @adityaroykapur @duttsanjay @poojab1972 @maheshfilm #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta @wrkprint @foxstarhindi @visheshfilms @sonymusicindia @makaranddeshpande_v @gulshangrover @senguptajisshu @priyankabose20 @mohankapur @akshayanandd @ankittiwari @jeetganngulimusic @wah_wah_samidh @urvi_87 #suniljeet.”

The trailer of the film is quite average, but it is Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt’s act that saves it. Both the actors are damn good in the trailer and this looks like a perfect treat for Dutt’s fans. The movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. While the former is decent, the latter has been given no scope in the trailer. Makarand Deshpande plays the antagonist in the film and he is superb in the trailer.

Well, movies made by Bhatts always have amazing music, so Sadak 2 surely won’t be an exception. We get to hear a few lines of the song Ishq Kamal in the trailer and we are eager to hear the full track.

Sadak 2 will premiere on 28th August 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.