Sadak 2 movie review: Sanjay Dutt shines in this mediocre film

Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 was undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. Starring, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the movie was slated to hit the big screens in June this year, but it has now finally got a release on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 release Sadak, but well, there’s no connection between both the movies apart from the characters Ravi (Sanjay Dutt) and Pooja (Pooja Bhatt).

Sadak 2 is about Aarya (Alia Bhatt) who wants to take revenge from a so-called Godman, Gyaan (Makarand Deshpande) as she feels that it was he who murdered his mother. On the other hand, we have Ravi (Dutt) who is not able to cope up with the death of his wife Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) and has become suicidal. Ravi has a taxi service and when Pooja was alive she had taken Aarya’s booking to go to Kailash. While Ravi doesn’t want to go with Aarya, she finally convinces him and then starts a journey which has some twist and turns.

Mahesh Bhatt and Sumitra Sengupta’s story is decent, but what goes wrong here are the screenplay and the direction. The runtime of the film is only 2 hours 13 mins but still, it looks a bit stretched. The film has some good twists and turns, but it fails to keep us hooked throughout. The forced heroism in the climax doesn’t work at all; it makes it look outdated, something that we used to see in the 80s and 90s.

Also, we miss a good antagonist here. Sadak is still remembered for its antagonist, Maharani, brilliantly played by Sadashiv Amrapurkar. In Sadak 2, Makarand Deshpande’s character, Gyaan, will make you laugh instead of creating any fear in your mind.

Talking about performances, Sanjay Dutt is the saving grace of the film. He has put his best foot forward and has given a fantastic performance. Alia Bhatt is good in her role, but this is not one of her best performances. Aditya Roy Kapur looks damn good in the film and has performed well.

The supporting cast, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, and Gulshan Grover, all the actors fail to impress. The only supporting actor that impresses us is Priyanka Bose. Also, if you are expecting to see Pooja Bhatt in the movie, you will be disappointed as the actress has no scenes apart from some flashback portions taken from Sadak (1991). We only get to hear her voice throughout the movie.

One of the best elements of the film is the music. All the music composers, Jeet Gannguli, Ankit Tiwari, Samidh Mukherjee, Urvi, and Suniljeet have done a wonderful job. You will surely start singing the hook phrase Ishq Kamal after watching the movie.

Overall, Sadak 2 had the potential to be better, but it just turns out to be an average movie. If you are a Sanjay Dutt fan then you should surely watch this one.

Ratings: 2.5/5

Watch the trailer here…