Sabeena Syed set to lead Hum TV’s upcoming show Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut

Sabeena Syed (Photo credit: ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Popular Pakistani actress Sabeena Syed, whose credits include several successful television shows such as Badbakht, Muqaddar, and Meray Dost Meray Yaar, is set to play an important role in Hum TV’s upcoming series Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut. Affan Waheed and Hira Mani also essay significant characters.

Billed as an emotional saga of unrequited love, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut has been written by Aliya Bukhari. Kashif Saleem is the director of the show, which has been bankrolled by MD Productions & Film Factory.

While Sabeena Syed, Affan Waheed, and Hira Mani portray lead characters, the supporting cast of the show features talented actors like Nadia Hussain, Javed Sheikh, and Rizwan Ali Jaffri.

Sharing her excitement, Syed told a publication, “I am super excited about this project, as this is the huge opportunity for me to be working with names like Hira (Mani), Affan (Waheed) and (Javed) Sheikh Sb sharing screen with whom has taught me so much.”

The actress, who was most recently seen in a music video by Taha G, further added, “As a newbie in this industry, I am really blessed that Hum TV and MD Productions’ team has trusted me with such an important role, and I looking forward to the audience’s feedback.”

Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut is set to hit the airwaves on 8th of June 2021 on Hum TV. Apart from this show, Sabeena Syed will also be seen in her second film Sairoz, which is currently in production.

