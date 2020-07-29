Saadhika Syal on Its My Pleasure, RejctX, Baahubali: Before the Beginning, and more

Saadhika Syal is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in the web series Its My Pleasure which is streaming on Watcho app (a sister company of Dish TV). The actress had also impressed one and all with her performance in Zee5’s RejctX.

We recently interacted with Saadhika and spoke to her about Its My Pleasure, RejctX, Baahubali: Before the Beginning, and more.

When asked her about what praises she is getting for her performance in Its My Pleasure, Saadhika said, “The few things that I’m repeatedly hearing are that people are liking the natural portrayal of the character and they find Rahi very cute.”

In RejctX, Saadhika played the role of Sehmat Ali, a lesbian girl. When we asked her if she was hesitant before taking up the role, the actress said, “Knowing that the show was being directed by Mr. Goldie Behl, I had full confidence that the character would be portrayed in the right manner. Plus, the actor in me was thrilled to play a meaty, layered & unique character that represented gender fluidity in such a heart-warming manner.”

View this post on Instagram Sehmat 🤍 #PrideMonth #LoveIsLove #RejctX2 A post shared by Saadhika Syal (@saadhikasyal) on Jun 28, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

When probed her if there’s a season three of RejctX happening, she said, “I believe team Zee5 & Rose Movies would be the right people to answer this.”

Saadhika will next be seen in Netflix’s Baahubali: Before the Beginning. When asked her about what role she is playing in it, the actress said, “I shot for it before shooting for RejctX Season one. It’s a small part, but I had the pleasure of sharing screen space with Atul Kulkarni sir. I learned a lot about the craft just by observing him. It was an absolute delight & honour working with a team of stalwarts form the industry.”

The actress also has a film titled RK V/s RKay in her kitty and she is hopeful that it will release soon.