Saachisen: Filling The Gap with unique music

By: Asjad Nazir

SINGER SAACHISEN DISCUSSES HER NEW SONG AND FUTURE PLANS

Some of the best new songs are by independent artists such as Saachisen.

A perfect example is the talented singer-songwriter’s recently released single The Gap, which is a melting pot of musical influences. The new track represents the arrival of a unique sound that she finally feels is her own.

It adds to the singer’s interesting journey, which includes making a name for herself on the live circuit and being an electronic engineering graduate.

Real name Saachi Sen, the young artist born and raised in London has a bright future.

Eastern Eye caught up with the new singing talent to discuss music, her new single and future hopes.

What first connected you to music?

My parents are both musical and loved playing and singing together. Growing up listening to them, it would have been hard not to have music become a big part of my life.

What has been the biggest highlight of your music journey so far?

There have been many, but I would say getting to record at Abbey Road Studios has been especially amazing. Also, a song that I recorded there won a semi-finalist place in the biggest song-writing contest in the world, entered by amateurs and professionals alike. So, winning recognition there was a real affirmation that my music had merit and a sign I should keep pushing.

How do you balance music with being an electronic engineering graduate?

Balancing my life is definitely a challenge, and I’m still learning all the time. I try to stay organised and plan meticulously. Ultimately though, if I’m too busy to be happy, I know I need to re-adjust what I’m doing.

Tell us about your latest single?

My latest single, The Gap, was written after I graduated and was going through a big shift in my life. The goals I had been holding on to for years had suddenly vanished, and for some time while I recalibrated, I felt hollow. The song reflects that and acknowledges that the relationships I began then were just superficial distractions.

Who are you hoping connects to the song?

I think anyone who’s gone through major life changes would have felt this way, particularly young people, because life is changing so fast.

How would you describe your sound?

My new music taps into my choral background to create a somewhat classically influenced, harmony rich alt-pop. My years in a choir may have been the most intense period of singing in my life, so it makes sense that the music would shape my song-writing as well.

Is there a message you want to convey with the song?

The song is fairly introspective. While it doesn’t offer advice on how to change things, I hope it does help people realise that if they’re feeling a bit lost and purposeless, they’re not alone.

What is your master plan going forward?

I am currently working towards releasing my first EP early next year and want to put out my own awesome launch gig. I then already have creative plans for another EP and, eventually, a full album. I also have a bucket list of festivals where I want to play, radio shows that I hope to get played on, press, synch, you name it. But ultimately, I think my plans should never lose sight of actually creating music that I can be proud of.

How much does live performance mean to you and what has been the most memorable one so far?

I absolutely love performing live. It feels really natural conveying my music this way. I also love that live performances are by nature unique, and, therefore, each is special. My most memorable live experience was performing on the huge main stage in Trafalgar Square to thousands of people, at both Pride in London and London Diwali. They were my largest audiences to date, and it felt surreal to me.

What kind of music dominates your own playlist?

I have a huge mix of tastes. When I’m doing something maths-based such as coding, I would often go for classical music or movie soundtracks, otherwise, my brain gets too interested in the lyrics. At other times, I am listening to anything from Taylor Swift’s Folklore to Beyoncé’s Renaissance. I find it fascinating to try to understand how music can sound so different and yet be so good.

Who would you love to collaborate with in future?

My dream would be someone like George Ezra, who has a super soothing, deep voice. I think my own vocals could compliment that full bodied sound well.

If you could master something new in the field of music, what would it be?

Currently, I am working on my production skills, because it would be amazing to quickly and easily recreate what-ever I am hearing in my head. One day, I would like to release an entirely self-produced track.

What inspires your music?

One of my favourite things ever is a good story. To me, a good story paints a picture, so I take a lot of inspiration from poetry, metaphors, and intriguing imagery. I like stories that provide an escape and try to do the same in my songs.

What does music mean to you?

I was quite affected by my experiences while touring internationally as a POC [person of colour], non-Christian member of a famous chapel choir. I came across scepticism, even racism, but, ultimately, the experience reaffirmed my belief about how powerful music is in transcending people’s differences. That is what music means to me and what drives me to create songs.

