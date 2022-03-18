Website Logo
  • Friday, March 18, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

Russian imposters blamed for fake calls to Wallace and Patel

Defence secretary Ben Wallace. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

DEFENCE secretary Ben Wallace ordered an inquiry on Thursday (17) after an impostor claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister was able to contact him, an incident he blamed on Russia.

The video call was set up after an email was sent to a government department, purportedly from an aide at the Ukrainian embassy, which was then passed on to the Ministry of Defence.

“Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call,” Wallace said on Twitter.

“No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt.”

Patel says online racist abuse offenders to be banned from games
Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

A defence source said Wallace had ordered an immediate inquiry into how the call, which lasted about 10 minutes, was allowed to happen.

Home secretary Priti Patel said she had also been targeted.

“This also happened to me earlier this week,” she wrote on Twitter. “Pathetic attempt at such difficult times to divide us. We stand with Ukraine.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Modi promotes brotherhood as India celebrates Holi
HEADLINE STORY
Oscar spotlight shines on India’s rural women journalists
News
UK trade minister says ‘very disappointed’ with India’s stance on Ukraine
News
British Medical Association commemorates pandemic heroes
News
UK unveils ‘Inclusive Britain’ action plan to tackle racial disparities
INDIA
India’s Supreme Court to hear hijab case after Holi festival
News
Study: Areas with large minority population face highest climate risk
HEADLINE STORY
Lord Patel offers to quit Yorkshire over ‘bitter civil war’
HEADLINE STORY
MCU’s first Muslim superhero: Iman Vellani stars in Ms. Marvel
HEADLINE STORY
‘Nearly all’ of UK’s top 100 companies have diverse boards
News
Covid vaccine IP waiver text: Key countries reach consensus
News
Johnson meets Saudi, UAE leaders as war roils oil prices
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK police flag concern over children involved in far-right terrorism
From stones to selfies: Australian super fan welcomed in Pakistan
Bangladesh to ban ‘immoral character’ evidence in rape cases
Lakshaya Sen stuns world number three Antonsen
Record-breaking Babar up there with the best after Pakistan heroics
Modi promotes brotherhood as India celebrates Holi